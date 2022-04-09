Deadline almost up for Waterford artists to register for bursary

Just days remain for local artists to register to be eligible for an art bursary for Waterford and three other counties.

The ArtLinks partners in Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford local authorities are currently accepting applications for the ArtLinks Collaboration Bursary Award 2022.

The aim of this award is to encourage more collaboration between artists across the ArtLinks counties and support artists seeking to expand their practice and networks regionally.

Artists must be a current member of ArtLinks to avail of the Collaboration Bursary. You must be registered on or before 11/4/2022 to be eligible to apply for this bursary.

Email artlinks.ie@gmail.com to request a membership application form if you are a new applicant.

The Collaboration Award is open to application by Professional and Emerging Artists who are members of ArtLinks.

For this bursary there will be one award of up to €10,000. The award must involve collaboration between artists from two or more ArtLinks counties in the development of new work, to be showcased in two or more ArtLinks counties.

The closing date is on Tuesday 19th of April 2022

ArtLinks is a partnership of the four Local Authority Arts Offices in Wexford , Waterford, Carlow and Kilkenny , and is supported by the Arts Council/An Chomhairle Ealaíon.

ArtLinks provides professional development opportunities and supports for established and emerging artists who are resident in the four partner local authority areas of Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford.

This year the application process is online and the closing date for receipt of ArtLinks Collaboration Bursary applications is Tuesday 19th April 2022 at 5pm.