Search

20 Mar 2022

Waterford ambassador comes to aid of Nancy Pelosi as Taoiseach tests positive for Covid-19

Waterford ambassador comes to aid of Nancy Pelosi as Taoiseach tests positive for Covid-19

Reporter:

Reporter

18 Mar 2022 5:53 PM

A Waterford man had to step on to the world stage yesterday after Taoiseach Micheál Martin tested positive for Covid-19 at a function. 

Ireland's Ambassador to America Daniel Mulhall had to announce at the gala event in Washington DC on St Patrick's Day that the Taoiseach had tested positive for Covid.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was due to present Mr Martin with an award, but when the time came for him to ascend to the stage, Ms Pelosi seemed to stumble over her words, cryptically indicating that the Taoiseach was not available to accept the accolade as he “is on call as one of the leaders in the world”.

Instead, the Irish Ambassador to the US approached the podium and, in more plain terms, announced to a stunned crowd of 700 that the Taoiseach had tested positive for Covid and had left the building.

The shock news was still being digested when thoughts quickly turned to what would happen the next day, when a carefully-orchestrated series of events had been planned at the White House and Capitol Hill with Mr Martin as the St Patrick’s Day guest of honour.

Mr Mulhall took up duty as Ireland's 18th Ambassador to the United States in August 2017.

He was born and brought up in Waterford and undertook his undergraduate and post-graduate studies at University College Cork where he specialised in modern Irish history.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media