Waterford ambassador comes to aid of Nancy Pelosi as Taoiseach tests positive for Covid-19

A Waterford man had to step on to the world stage yesterday after Taoiseach Micheál Martin tested positive for Covid-19 at a function.

Ireland's Ambassador to America Daniel Mulhall had to announce at the gala event in Washington DC on St Patrick's Day that the Taoiseach had tested positive for Covid.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was due to present Mr Martin with an award, but when the time came for him to ascend to the stage, Ms Pelosi seemed to stumble over her words, cryptically indicating that the Taoiseach was not available to accept the accolade as he “is on call as one of the leaders in the world”.

Instead, the Irish Ambassador to the US approached the podium and, in more plain terms, announced to a stunned crowd of 700 that the Taoiseach had tested positive for Covid and had left the building.

The shock news was still being digested when thoughts quickly turned to what would happen the next day, when a carefully-orchestrated series of events had been planned at the White House and Capitol Hill with Mr Martin as the St Patrick’s Day guest of honour.

Mr Mulhall took up duty as Ireland's 18th Ambassador to the United States in August 2017.

He was born and brought up in Waterford and undertook his undergraduate and post-graduate studies at University College Cork where he specialised in modern Irish history.