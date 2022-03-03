Waterford town vies for 'Best Kept' 2022 All-Island title

A Waterford town is one of eight locations chosen to compete for the 'Best Kept' 2022 All-Island title competition, which will also include locations from Northern Ireland.

Tramore, a silver medallist in the National SuperValu Tidy Towns competition 2021, is one of eight locations in the Republic nominated to compete against the Northern Ireland participants in the national competition.

The ‘Best Kept’ competition is run by the Northern Ireland Amenity Council and the Department of the Environment and Local Government.

Ireland’s Best Kept Towns award is where the top towns from the Northern Ireland Amenity Council’s Best Kept Awards and the Department of the Environment’s Tidy Towns Competition compete with each other for the honour of being adjudged “Ireland’s Best”.

During the month of May unannounced judging will take place and will see the town of Tramore marked across a variety of categories based on presentation of buildings, appearance of approach roads, streets and public areas, presentation of natural environment, residential area, tidiness and more.

Mayor of Waterford City & County, Cllr. Joe Kelly congratulated the Tramore Tidy Towns group by saying “This is a fantastic achievement for the Tramore Tidy Towns group, and for the people of Tramore. The Tidy Towns group have done phenomenal work since their inception, and were rewarded with a Silver medal in the Tidy Towns competition.

"It is testament to their hard work, dedication and commitment to Tramore, that the town has now been nominated for a ‘Best Kept’ award”. Cllr. Kelly went on to say that “I have no doubt that you will again represent Tramore well, and I hope that the people of Tramore will get on-board with this, and that the greater community will get involved in making Tramore one of Ireland’s Best Kept places”.

Ann Cheasty, Chairperson of Tramore Tidy Towns explains that “although the town secured a silver medal in the 2021 National SuperValu Tidy Towns competition we need an ongoing community effort to retain the high standards we have set for the town.

"It is a great honour for Tramore to be nominated for the All-Island competition, and we look forward to seeing people from all levels of the community helping us to keep Tramore clean, tidy and well-presented in advance of the arrival of the judges in May. We would also like to thank the maintenance staff of Waterford City & County Council and particularly Ray Hogan and his team in Tramore, with whom we worked closely to achieve the high standards," she said.

The other nominations from the Republic of Ireland for 2022 are Abbey in Co. Galway, Inistioge in Co. Kilkenny, Abbeyleix in Co. Laois, Birr in Co. Offaly, Raheny in Dublin, Athlone in Co. Westmeath and Dundalk in Co. Louth.