Stunning Vicky Phelan art exhibition to mark International Women's Day in Waterford

A special artistic tribute will be paid to Vicky Phelan in Waterford on International Women's Day.

Waterford Chamber will be joining forces with WIT, Network Waterford, Waterford Chamber Skillnet and the Waterford Local Enterprise office to pay tribute to Vicky Phelan and to rise vital funds for her chosen charities the Solas Centre and the Shona Project.

On Tuesday, March 8th the Triptych Portrait of Vicky Phelan will be on public display from 4pm to 6pm in the Parlour Vintage Tea Rooms. This will also be the final event in the inimitable tea rooms as it closes its doors permanently thereafter.

Following the public viewing, the organisations will host a business networking event, where guests will have the opportunity to meet with Vicky’s lifelong friend David Brennan who purchased the portrait at auction and hear from artist Vincent Devine on the heartfelt story behind the creation of this masterpiece.

According to Lynda Lawton, Waterford Chamber, “This is a phenomenal opportunity to view this magnificent piece of art, to pause and reflect and all the while, raise money for two charities that are so important to Vicky.

“Everyone is welcome to come along and you can donate on the day or also online at https://www.idonate.ie/VickiPhelanPortraitExpoMar22. What better way to mark International Women’s Day then to honour an incredible lady who has changed the landscape of the Irish health system for future generations.

“We always say collaboration is key, and it is fantastic that we can come together with our colleagues in WIT, Network Waterford, Waterford LEO and Waterford Chamber Skillnet to present an opportunity such as this.

“It will also be quite a poignant occasion as it marks the last event with our friends at the Parlour Vintage Tea Rooms. What an institution it has become, and we will certainly miss the activity in our building. So if anyone wants to say goodbye to their favourite hideaway, please come along on March 8th from 4pm to 6pm and of course don’t forget your wallet!” Ms Lawton said.

Speaking about the event and marking the end of an era, Sarah Jane Cleary, owner of the Parlour Vintage Tea Rooms said: “All good things come to an end but what better way to say goodbye than to honour a powerful woman on International Women’s Day. To be able to facilitate fundraising for the Solas Centre and the Shona Project, on behalf of Vicky Phelan, is a great honour and the perfect way to say goodbye.

"The entire contents of The Parlour Vintage Tea Rooms will be up for sale with a percentage of the proceeds going towards Vicky’s chosen charities, so people can always remember the good times we had here, while also remembering what Vicky Phelan has done for the women of Ireland. It is our greatest honour to join with the business community to do this," Ms Cleary said.