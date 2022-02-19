Busy programme announced for Waterford Local Enterprise Week 2022

Waterford Local Enterprise Office has announced a programme of 26 events during Local Enterprise Week 2022, taking place for Waterford City and County businesses from March 7th to March 11th.

According to the organisers, this year’s Local Enterprise Week will feature a host of informative and engaging workshops, seminars, presentations and advice clinics aimed at local businesses, whether in pre-start, start-up or as an established business looking to grow.

You can learn how to create digital opportunities for business, talk to financial and HR experts, see future trends for food exporting, get advice for selling online or even learn how to think around corners.

A key event in this jam-packed programme is the ‘Social Media Mash-Up’, taking place on Thursday March 10th from 2p to 4pm. Titled ‘Future opportunities for your business’ this two hour event hosted by Teresanne O’Reilly features Twitter expert, Author, International speaker Samantha Kelly; one of the world’s youngest serial entrepreneurs, a BAFTA nominated 20 year old and self-taught programmer Jordan Casey; the creator of Waterford Whispers News Colm Williamson and founder of Waterford in your pocket Paul Dower.

Kicking off the week in Waterford at 11am on Monday March 7th is a vital event for all current and future entrepreneurs, ‘Roadmap to funding and supports for innovative business ideas’. This one-hour session takes those attending through the financial and alternative supports available to those wish to take their idea or their business to the next level.

Later on Monday, at 4.30pm Waterford LEO is hosting a complementary session on how best to obtain and utilise a trading online voucher.

Given Waterford’s rich culinary traditions and sparkling successes over the past number of years it Is not surprising that food takes up a big part of the week. Anyone in food production shouldn’t miss the ‘Food exporting event’ on Thursday March 10th from 12 noon to 2pm.

Head of Enterprise at Local Enterprise Office Waterford Richie Walsh said: “This year’s Local Enterprise Week programme has something for everyone, whatever phase your business is in, or whatever sector your business is in. The range of events and the calibre of speakers and facilitators have been specifically chosen by the team here in Waterford to address, with practical insight, what is required in achieving your business goals.”

“Waterford Local Enterprise Office is delighted to work in conjunction with various key business support organisations and state agencies, including Enterprise Ireland and Waterford Chamber of Commerce to provide a programme that ultimately gives start-ups and small businesses opportunities, advice and resources to unleash their potential and help them on the path to growth.”

Other events taking place throughout Local Enterprise Week include the County final for the national enterprise awards, the county final for the student enterprise programme, a business after hours with Waterford Chamber, Thinking Around Corners: Creativity and Creating Opportunities from Problems, and a one-to-one HR advice clinic.

To register for Local Enterprise Week events taking place in Waterford city and county from March 2nd to 6th, or to find out more about what business support services are available visit www.localenterprise.ie/Waterford/

Most events are online and completely free of charge while some have a nominal booking fee. As with every year, many of the events are expected to book up quickly so early booking is strongly advised.