19 Feb 2022

Planning permission sought for 80-house development and childcare facility in Waterford

Mary McFadden

19 Feb 2022 2:00 PM

mary.mcfadden@iconicnews.ie

Waterford City and County Council has received a planning application for the development of a housing complex consisting of almost 80 residences, a childcare facility and parking bays. 

If granted, the residential development will include 74 two-storey houses comprised of 54 three-beds and 20 four-beds, as well as three two-storey blocks accommodating mews dwellings comprised of four two-beds and 12 three-beds. 

Construction of a 343 square metre childcare facility with associated external amenity space will be located in the centre of the scheme. 

Each house will be served by private amenity space in the form of a rear garden, while mews dwellings will be served by external terraces at first floor level. 

A planned 152 parking spaces will also be constructed to serve residential units, with 21 spaces serving the childcare facility. 

The development will also include landscaping, open space areas including play spaces, playgrounds and bbq area, internal access roads, and pedestrian footpaths necessary to facilitate the proposed development. 

A new vehicular entrance is also proposed off Dunmore Road. 

The application was submitted by SuirBay Ltd on February 14, with a decision expected in April 2022. 

