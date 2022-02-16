Gardai investigate death of young man at Waterford residence
Gardai are investigating the death of a man in his 30s which has occurred at a residence in Co Waterford.
Officers attended the scene yesterday morning (Tuesday February 15) and the body has since been taken to University Hospital Waterford for a post-mortem examination.
Results of the post-mortem will determine the course of the investigation.
An Garda Síochana have confirmed no foul play is suspected at this time.
