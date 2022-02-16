Shocking! Fines issued for illegal parking 'beyond comprehension' in Waterford disabled spaces
Motorists have had fines issued to them for parking illegally in disabled parking spaces in two locations in Waterford earlier this week.
The fines were issued after the incidents in Waterford city and Tramore.
Waterford Disability Network highlighted the incidents on their social media accounts.
They described the parking incident at the prom in Tramore in which a car blocks two disabled spaces as "parking beyond comprehension".
One of those commenting on social media said that the parking "beggars belief".
2 vehicles issued with €150 fines each this morning by #Waterford @GardaTraffic . The 1st photo from the prom in #Tramore shows parking beyond comprehension, 2nd photo is in #Waterford city pic.twitter.com/GHBo5m9S2z— Waterford Disability Network (@WaterfordDN) February 15, 2022
Waterford Disability Network said there are many instances of people parking in disabled bays without permits, but the Tramore incident was particularly bad.
"Yes..we see a lot of awful and illegal parking but that Tramore image is on another level," they said.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.