'This just isn't on' - Waterford councillor condemns illegal parking on footpaths

A Waterford councillor has condemned illegal parking on footpaths following Waterford Disability Network's (WDN) highlighting of the issue yesterday (Sunday February 13).

The advocacy group published a social media post about blocked footpaths on match days at Walsh Park, with Councillor Cristíona Kiely saying the behaviour "just isn't on".

In a tweet the WDN stated, "Yet again today, as everytime there is a big match at Walsh park, surrounding footpaths get blocked by illegally parked cars. Do traffic wardens have weekends off? This endangers all footpath users, blind, wheelchair users, elderly etc."

Councillor Kiely said, "Apart from the fact that it's illegal and dangerous it will have forced people with disabilities, older people, people with buggies, children and pedestrians out into the road."

Yet again today, as everytime there is a big match at Walsh park, surrounding footpaths get blocked by illegally parked cars. Do traffic wardens have weekends off? This endangers all footpath users, #blind #wheelchair users, elderly etc #Waterford @GardaTraffic @WaterfordCounci pic.twitter.com/6vAlkFfIT2 — Waterford Disability Network (@WaterfordDN) February 13, 2022

Although the WDN praised Waterford hurlers' "great win" over Laois, they raised the issue with their Facebook followers as well, stating, "Waterford hurlers had a great win over Laois today BUT everytime there is a big match in Walsh Park locals, especially those with a disability, with a pram, well any pedestrians lose out! Always the footpaths are blocked."

They went on to call it "an obvious place" for traffic wardens or Gardai to issue fines.

Councillor Kiely has promised to discuss incidents of illegal parking at the next meeting of Waterford City and County Council.