Council seeks public opinion on pedestrian crossing works in seaside town
Waterford City and County Council is planning to construct a new signalised pedestrian crossing with push button control on the Knockanduff Road in Tramore.
Public consultation is being sought for observations or submissions on the works, which also includes a new permeability measure between Parklands/Rocksprings and Ballycarnane drive/Glenside.
Should the project go ahead, a pedestrian width opening and new 1.8m wide footpath connecting the new entrance and existing footpath will be created through the Ballycarnane boundary wall.
It's hoped the changes will improve walking routes and create safer crossing points for locals.
The plan (above) is also on display in the Customer Services Departments in Bailey's New Street in the city and Davitts Quay in Dungarvan from Tuesday February 1 to Monday February 28.
Anyone wishing to submit opinions on the plan can do so in writing by Monday March 14 via email (iludlow@waterfordcouncil.ie) or by mailing same to Ian Ludlow, Staff Officer, Active Travel Team, Waterford City & County Council, Menapia Building, The Mall, Waterford.
