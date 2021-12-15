Funding announced for Waterford animal shelters

Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue has announced funding of more than €3.7million to 98 animal welfare organisations nationwide.

County Waterford will avail of €85,750.

Of the €85,750 funding for Waterford, €40,000 will go to Waterford SPCA, €19,000 is allocated to Waterford Animal Welfare, €18,750 provided to Deise Animal Sanctuary, and €8000 for the Animal Trust Fund.

The funding announcement was made on Animal Welfare Awareness Day.

Minister McConalogue visited donkeys housed at Farmleigh Estate with the Donkey Sanctuary and visited the DSPCA headquarters in Rathfarnham, Dublin to mark the day.

The minister said these organisations play 'such a crucial role' in ensuring all animals are cared for and protected and provide frontline work that we can all be proud of.

"Animal welfare is increasingly important to Irish citizens, and we are ever more aware of the inter-relationship between the welfare of animals and human wellbeing. Maintaining animal welfare standards is the responsibility of everyone in our society; for those who own, care for, or are responsible for animals, whether on-farm or at home." added Minister McConalogue.

The Minister advised people to 'think carefully' before adding a pet to the family home at Christmas.

"A pet can bring great joy, but with that comes responsibility. Owning and caring for a pet is a major, long-term commitment. There is excellent advice from many of the welfare organisations – please think carefully before deciding to buy a puppy this Christmas and take responsibility for your choice”.



