Latest: Boil Water notice lifted in Waterford area

Irish Water, and Waterford City and County Council issued a boil water notice on the Balltknock Public Water Supply on November 2, 2021.

Irish Water and Waterford City and County Council have notified customers on the Ballyknock Public Water Supply that "following the completion of remedial measures and the receipt of satisfactory monitoring results", the boil water notice has been lifted with immediate effect.

This decision follows consultation undertaken with the Health Service Executive.

All consumers on the Ballyknock Public Water Supply can now resume normal use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation, and brushing teeth.

The situation will be monitored.

All consumers affected by this notice must boil their water before drinking.

Irish Water said water must be boiled for drinks made with water, preparation of salads and similar foods, brushing of teeth, and making of ice

Irish Water said the water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing, and flushing toilets but not for brushing teeth or gargling.

It is advised to remain cautious that domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink, caution should be taken when bathing children to ensure that they do not swallow the bathing water and discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges.