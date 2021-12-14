Waterford library is closed today

Central Library will be closed on Tuesday, December 14.
The closure is to facilitate essential building works.
Central Library expressed its 'sincere apologies for any inconvenience caused'.
The library can be contacted on 0761 10 2975 for any queries.
For access to their online resources, click here.
