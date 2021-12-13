Search

13 Dec 2021

WIT continues 'long standing' partnership with New York construction firm

Reporter:

Clodagh Nagle

Waterford Institute of Technology has announced leading construction firm JT Magen New York is continuing its long-standing tradition of taking WIT students as interns.

The partnership has been in existence for 13 years.

For 2022, three students from the BSc (Hons) in Construction Management & Engineering, two students from the BSc (Hons) in Quantity Surveying, and two students from the BEng (Hons) in Electrical Engineering have succeeded in acquiring internships with JT Magen.

With an annual turnover of $1.5 billion, JT Magen is one of the leading Construction Management and General Contracting firms in New York, with established offices across the US.

Course leader for the BSc (Hons) in Construction Management & Engineering, Brian Graham said the partnership with JT Magen has been of huge benefit to educational activities for many years.

"Our students have worked on numerous iconic projects in Manhattan and both the work and life experience gained is exception.”

Mr. Graham said having 'numerous' graduates employed with the company is 'evidence of the continued success of the internship programme'.

