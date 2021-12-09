Waterford groups shortlisted in Ocean Hero awards

Two Waterford groups were shortlisted in the Ocean Hero Awards categories this year.

Ring Peninsula Community Group was shortlisted in the Group of the Year category and Tramore Eco Group was shortlisted in the Big Beach Clean Award category.

Clean Coasts honour groups, individuals, communities, and businesses for outstanding work and commitment to their coastlines and areas and each year the Ocean Hero Awards honour the 'invaluable' contribution Clean Coasts volunteers, groups, and communities have made towards conserving the coastline.

The Clean Coasts programme can count on the work of over 1,800 volunteer groups and over 37,000 volunteers.

The involvement and support of the whole community are 'essential' to the work of Clean Coasts and the Ocean Hero Awards is an award thought to recognize the invaluable contribution volunteers, groups and communities have made towards conserving the Irish coastline.

The Group of the Year category recognises the Clean Coasts group who have made the most significant contribution to our coastline during 2021.

The Big Beach Clean Award category celebrates groups who got involved in Clean Coast’s annual Big Beach Clean weekend that promotes clean-up events across Ireland to mark the end of the bathing season.

Shortlisted Waterford nominees were sent a congratulatory gift package to thank them for their contribution to coasts across Ireland despite the various challenges that 2021 brought.

Clean Coasts Manager, Sinead McCoy said the awards have been celebrating the incredible efforts of volunteers around the Irish Coastline since 2006.

"Although 2021 has been challenging at times it has been an incredible year for Clean Coasts and our network has grown so much and shown an incredible amount of dedication and care for our beaches, coastline, marine life and oceans. We were delighted to have received so many inspirational nominations that show not only the true dedication of these coastal custodians, but also that their efforts don’t go unnoticed by the community." she added.

The ten winners from each of the Ocean Hero categories hail from all over Ireland, including Cork, Dublin, Kerry, Louth, Mayo, Sligo and Wexford.