More than 1,000 people affected by Waterford power outage

There is a power outage in Waterford City as a result of Storm Barra.
An estimated 1,623 customers are thought to be affected.
The fault was detected at Manor Street.
It is not expected to be back until 4pm today.
Emergency numbers in Waterford can be found here.
It is advised to stay indoors for the duration of the weather warnings in place today.
Waterford has been issued an Orange weather warning.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.