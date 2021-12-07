Emergency Numbers in County Waterford

As Storm Barra makes its presence known around the country today, here is a list of emergency numbers to keep on your phone today.
Emergency Services: 999 or 112
Waterfod City & County Council: 0818 10 20 20
ESB Networks: 1800 372 999
Gas Networks Ireland: 1850 205 050
Irish Water: 1850 278 278
Waterford City and County Council have advised to report incidents related to Storm Barra to the relevant organization for a quicker response.
The predicted times of high tide today will be the most critical in terms of coastal flood risk and to avoid coastal areas, they added.
Members of the public can continue to contact Waterford City and County Council’s Customer Services Desks on 0818 10 20 20 during normal office hours after which calls will be transferred to the Council’s emergency services number or email contact @waterfordcouncil.ie
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.