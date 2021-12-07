ALERT: Flooding on Waterford road

Tourin Road, Cappoquin L-1018 is flooded from its junction with N-72 to the Graveyard.
Please avoid this road and take alternative routes.
Do not make any unnecessary journeys today.
Take note of emergency numbers in Waterford here.
