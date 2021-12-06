ALERT: Waterford Council will change contact number in the new year

Waterford City and County Council are changing their main contact number.
Their new main contact number is 0818 10 20 20.
It is changing from January 1, 2022 and their old number will NOT work if rang.
These changes are being introduced by COMREG.
