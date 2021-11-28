WIT secures share of €6million in funding for new research equipment

Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) has secured a share of €6million in Enterprise Ireland funding for research equipment.

The money will reportedly buy new and world-leading equipment. and engagement with industry on emerging technologies.

Some of the successful applicants of the Capital Equipment Fund include WIT's three Technology Gateways – SEAM (South Eastern Applied Materials), PMBRC (Pharmaceutical and Molecular Biology Research Centre) and TSSG in the Walton Institute.

The former was awarded funding for a Powder Morphology Analysis System, which performs a wide range of different types of powder analysis. It will reportedly be used in a variety of research and industrial projects with diverse topics such as 3D metal printing and powders for medical applications.

The latter at Walton Institute received funding for a Quantum Security Test Bed and Portable RF Spectrum Monitor. The first in Ireland, it will consist of multiple banking-grade security systems, which will be useful for industries such as e-Health, finance, food production and energy.

PMBRC has been awarded funding for three items: a dynamic vapour sorption system (DVS), a sputter coating system, and a cell culture suite.

Head of Research at WIT, Dr Geraldine Canny, thanked Enterprise Ireland and said, "Investment in research infrastructure in WIT, the long awaited Technological University and the South East region is vital to enhance the innovative and productive capacity of the region and the country as a whole.

"Funding which WIT’s Technology gateways secure through this programme plays a critical role in enabling our research centres to effectively collaborate with companies on a range of R & D activities. Much of the equipment and services we provide companies access to is unique to the South East and, in some cases unique to Ireland."