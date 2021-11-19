Waterford buildings to light up in remembrance of road crash victims

Council buildings across Waterford will light up in remembrance of road crash victims this Sunday November 21st.

The campaign is in memory of all who have lost their lives on Irish roads as part of World Remembrance Day for Road Traffic Victims.

Buildings including City Hall, House of Waterford Crystal, Rice Bridge and Devonshire Bridge in Dungarvan will be lit up between 7pm and 8pm, with families asked to join in by shining a light or burning a candle at the same time.

People can get involved by setting a phone reminder to shine a light, spreading the word, taking a moment to remember the lives lost, and checking family have high vis jackets and torches for walks and cycles.

Waterford’s Road Safety Officer, Jemma Jacob, said, "Families of crash victims never forget their loved ones who have died on the road. This day is an opportunity annually, for everyone to remember road crash victims and to think of the consequences around a collision, and what might happen if anyone is involved in a collision. Organisers are hoping the public and business sector will get involved and support this year’s event by lighting up for road safety."