Unaccompanied learner driver in Waterford fined for speeding in car with no L plates
A unaccompanied learner driver has been fined after being caught speeding in a car with no L plates.
Waterford Roads Policing Unit stopped the car after it was detected travelling at 138kph in a 100kph zone.
It was then found that the learner had been driving without a full licence holder accompanying them.
The car was impounded by Gardai and the motorist was issued with a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice.
