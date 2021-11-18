Broadband body seeks planning permission for fibre optic cables in two Waterford MDs
National Broadband Ireland is seeking planning permission for overground fibre optic cables in two regions in Waterford.
An application was lodged today with Waterford City and County Council for a Section 254 Licence for the erection of electronic communications infrastructure and all associated physical infrastructure along public roads.
This includes new overground cables on existing timber poles as well as the erection of new poles.
According to the application, the poles do not exceed 12 metres in height or approximately 0.3 metres in diameter.
The works are planned for areas in the Comeragh and Waterford City municipal districts.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.