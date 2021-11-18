CAUGHT: Fine issued to Waterford motorist driving 158kph in 100kph zone
A motorist has been issued with a Fixed Charge Notice for driving over the speed limit in Waterford.
Waterford Roads Policing Unit were conducting speed checks when they detected the motorist - driving a Volkswagen Golf - travelling at 158kph in a 100kph zone.
Gardai are reminding motorists to slow down.
