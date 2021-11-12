Café and hotel receive green light for outdoor tables and chairs in Waterford
Two Waterford businesses have received the green light to keep tables and chairs in an outdoor area to serve customers.
The Pantry Parlour, known for its pancakes and other brunch foods, is located on the ground floor of City Square Shopping Centre,
The owner applied for the Section 254 licence in May this year, with a decision expected by the end of July 2021.
However, Waterford City and County Council granted permission this week.
Lawlors Hotel in Dungarvan also applied for the licence, to include tables, chairs, plants and wind breakers.
A decision was made this week despite being expected in September.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.