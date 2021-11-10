script type="text/javascript"> (function() { /** CONFIGURATION START **/ var _sf_async_config = window._sf_async_config = (window._sf_async_config || {}); _sf_async_config.uid =66462; _sf_async_config.domain = virtualcmsPageInfo.domainName; //CHANGE THIS TO THE ROOT DOMAIN _sf_async_config.flickerControl = false; _sf_async_config.useCanonical = true; _sf_async_config.useCanonicalDomain = true; _sf_async_config.sections = virtualcmsPageInfo.sectionName; // CHANGE THIS TO YOUR SECTION NAME(s) if(virtualcmsPageInfo.article){ _sf_async_config.authors = virtualcmsPageInfo.article.author; // CHANGE THIS TO YOUR AUTHOR NAME(s) } else { _sf_async_config.authors = 'Iconic'; // CHANGE THIS TO YOUR AUTHOR NAME(s) } /** CONFIGURATION END **/ function loadChartbeat() { var e = document.createElement('script'); var n = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0]; e.type = 'text/javascript'; e.async = true; e.src = '//static.chartbeat.com/js/chartbeat.js';; n.parentNode.insertBefore(e, n); } loadChartbeat(); })();

Search

10/11/2021

Adherence to public health measures 'not quite at level we need' - Holohan

Adherence to public health measures 'not quite at level we need' - Holohan

Adherence to public health measures 'not quite at level we need' - Holohan

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

Email:

mary.mcfadden@iconicnews.ie

Adherence to public health measures is substantial across the Irish population but "not quite at the level we need". 

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, made the comments during the latest NPHET press conference today in response to a query about whether there is any reduction in the numbers of people socialising. 

Dr Holohan said, "We're still seeing high levels of socialising right across the population. We understand that the message is a difficult one for people to hear and to adhere to in the way in which they live lives. We've all become tired of the pandemic and we understand why that is." 

According to the doctor, a combination of vaccination and adherence to public health measures is reducing likely transmission of the virus from a potential reproductive number of six to eight, down to "something in the region of less than 1.5 which is where we are at the moment". 

He believes small improvements made by the collective might be sufficient "to bring this back under control". 

He said, "When our force of infection is so high there's an amplification effect, if you like, in terms of the numbers of cases. So we're simply socialising at a level in broad terms that we simply can't sustain." 

Dr Holohan urged people to "cut contacts" and to think ahead about events and whether the number of people attending can be reduced by half. 

He also encouraged people who are still not adequately vaccinated to get the booster when it's time. 

The doctor stated that data shows the boosters are working well and that they offer protection quickly; however, NPHET could not provide a timeline of when under 50s can avail of them. 

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media