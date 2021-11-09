Waterford café and wine bar receives permission from council for outdoor seating
A café and wine bar in a Waterford town has received permission from the council for outdoor seating.
An application was lodged with Waterford City and County Council in September this year by Copper Buoy Café and Wine Bar on O'Connell Street in Dungarvan.
The decision was made on November 4.
The business applied for a Section 254 license, which allows the placement of tables and chairs outside the premises.
A total of six tables and twenty four chairs will be available for customers outside the café.
The project is currently being assessed by Government and is still expected to go for planning approval next year.
