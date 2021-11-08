ALERT: Road in Waterford City closed for two months for Christmas tree installation
A road in Waterford City will be closed from today for two months for the installation of the main city Christmas tree.
Broad Street will close from 11am today Monday 8th until 9pm on January 11th 2022 to facilitate the installation.
No vehicular access will be possible from Patrick Street to John Roberts Square during this period.
The county council has extended their apologies for any inconvenience caused.
