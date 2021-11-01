Installation of Christmas lights to cause traffic disturbances in Dungarvan this month
Traffic disturbances are to be expected in Dungarvan this month to facilitate the installation of Christmas lights.
Waterford City and County Council is notifying the public about the disturbances, which will affect areas around the town.
There will be traffic management measures in place from commencement today including Stop/Go and limited diversions on TF Meagher Street, O'Connell Street and Mary Street.
Parnell Street will be closed on November 14 from its junction with Grattan Square to the Town Hall to facilitate the works.
The Christmas lights are due to be switched on at 5pm on November 26.
