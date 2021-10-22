SUV driver arrested for driving while disqualified for the THIRD time this week
An SUV driver has been arrested for driving while disqualified for the third time this week.
Gardai from the Dublin Castle Roads Policing Unit today detected the driver, who has since been charged.
The vehicle was seized and he is due before the courts in the coming weeks.
