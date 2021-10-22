Support partners can access maternity areas during visiting hours from Nov 1st
The HSE has confirmed all maternity services can provide access to inpatient areas for support partners during normal visiting hours from November 1st.
Health Service Executive CEO Paul Reid made the announcement during a press conference today.
From 1 November, all maternity services can provide access for nominated partners to access inpatient areas during visiting hours, HSE CEO Paul Reid says | Read more: https://t.co/44rQQhzR1n pic.twitter.com/CJUZFd4aMZ— RTÉ News (@rtenews) October 21, 2021
He said, "I'd particularly like to thank on behalf of the HSE the women and their partners for their support and patience of working with us through this difficult and challenging time."
Multiple groups have criticised the HSE's maternity restrictions throughout the pandemic, particularly the Association for Improvements in Maternity Services, who started an online campaign to end the restrictions with the hashtag #WhoseNeedsAreBeingMet.
Government and health officials have been encouraging the approximately 370,000 people who are not vaccinated, or are not fully vaccinated, to get the jab.
