Budget 2022 promises free contraception for Irish women aged 17-25

Free contraception for Irish women aged 17-25 has been promised as part of Budget 2022.

It's part of a women's health package of €31million which will be invested in tackling period poverty as well as the free contraception initiative.

Additional funding has also been allocated to combat sexual assault.

The free initiative will include the cost of prescription contraception, the cost of fitting and removing long-acting reversible contraception, and the cost of consultations.

Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, was "delighted" about the news and said, "Those of us who campaigned for Repeal committed to progressing this."

Delighted to be introducing free contraception in #Budget2022. We are starting our rollout to those aged 17-25. Those of us who campaigned for Repeal committed to progressing this, as the evidence clearly shows that cost can be a real barrier – especially for younger women. pic.twitter.com/LZNIo5TT9g — Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) October 12, 2021

A report on contraception access published by the health department in 2019 identified issues such as local access, cost, embarrassment, inconvenience and lack of knowledge as barriers to access.

Today's announcement reflects the recommendations from the report, including young women being prioritised for free contraception.

The Department of Health will be discussing the measures with GPs and pharmacists, and it's expected women will be able to access free contraception from August 2022.