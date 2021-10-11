Deaths for Waterford - October 9th-11th 2021

The late Joseph Joe Hearne

The death has occurred of Joseph Joe Heartne of Morrisson's Avenue, Waterford, and formerly of Clover Meats, Ferrybank on Friday October 8th.

Predeceased by his wife Patricia. Sadly missed by his sons Paul and Jodie, daughters Helena and Fiona, extended family, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Monday (11th October) at 11 am in the Holy Family Church followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Waterford Hospice.

The late Mary Forde (née O'Connor)

The death has occurred of Mary Forde (née O'Connor) of Malahide and formerly of Dungarvan, Co Waterford. Passed away peacefully in the care of St. Francis Hospice with her sons by her side. Beloved wife of the late Vincent. Very sadly missed by her loving sons Brian and David, extended family and friends.

Reposing in Staffords Funeral Home, Golf Links Road, Portmarnock on Tuesday, 12th October, from 2pm to 4pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Sylvester's Church, Malahide for 10.30am Funeral Mass followed by burial in St. Fintan's cemetery, Sutton. The capacity of the church is limited to 50%. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the RNLI lifeboats.

A live stream of Mary's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following here.

The late Thomas Joseph (Todd) Devaney

The death has occurred of Thomas Joseph (Todd) Devaney of Seapark, Abbeyside, who passed away peacefully at University Hospital Waterford on October 8th 2021. Predeceased by his wife Shirley and son Trevor. Deeply mourned by his beloved family, daughter Joy, son-in-law Bob, grandson Steven and his wife Ros, granddaughter Jay and her husband George, also his great-grandson and namesake little Todd.

Graveside Funeral Service at 12.30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon October 12th in St. Laurence's Cemetery, Ballinroad.

The late James Kavanagh

James Kavanagh, formerly of The Matthew Shea Apartments, Waterford, on Saturday October 9th 2021. Sadly missed by his close friends.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday October 13th at 9.30am in St. John’s Church, Parnell Street, Waterford (50% capacity in the church). Private cremation will take place later.

The late Michael (Mickey) Ferncombe

The death has occurred of Michael (Mickey) Ferncombe, London and formerly of 1B, Fr. Twomey’s Road, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford, on Tuesday September 14th 2021. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughter Susan, grandchildren Stacey and Shane, great-granddaughter Ariana, extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass on Thursday October 14th 2021 at 11am in St. Mary's Parish Church, Dungarvan (50% capacity in the church). Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Old Church Cemetery.

The late Noel Wymberry

The death has occurred of Noel Wymberry of Westbrook Court, Midleton and late of Waterford City on October 10th 2021. Peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, daughters, son, son in-law Kevin, grandchildren, sister Marie, neighbours and friends.

Reception in to Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Midleton on Tuesday 12th for 11am Funeral Mass followed by Cremation at The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy.

The late Peter McAra

The death has occurred of Peter McAra late of Hennessy's Road and Dublin on Sunday October 10th 2021.

Predeceased by his Father Duncan, Mother Elizabeth and brother Frank.

Sadly missed by his brothers Michael, Joe, Robert and Duncan, sisters Betty, Sheila, Patricia, Margaret, Mary and Grace, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass will take place in the Holy Family Church, Luke Wadding Street, Waterford on Wednesday at 9:30am followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner, Waterford.

Peter's funeral cortège will be passing along Hennessy's road at 10:15 am en route to St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner, giving neighbours and friends an opportunity to pay their respects whilst socially distancing.

