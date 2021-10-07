Search

07/10/2021

Protection status sought for endangered species unique to Waterford

Protection status sought for endangered species unique to Waterford

Protection status sought for endangered species unique to Waterford

Mary McFadden

mary.mcfadden@iconicnews.ie

Protection status has been sought for an endangered species of wild goat unique to Co. Waterford. 

Bilberry Goats Heritage Trust is collecting signatures to ensure protection status for the animals, which they called "a rare treasure". 

Over six hundred people have signed the petition, which has a goal of 1,000 signatures. 

A seven-year DNA analysis study by UCD confirmed the animals as "a unique breed" compared to other goats across Ireland and the rest of Europe.

They are on the brink of extinction, according to the Trust, but securing protection status ratified by the EU will ensure the goats can remain in their original habitat of Bilberry Rock. 

According to the conservation group, experts from Britain and Holland pronounced the habitat of the area as "critical" for their survival. 

Click here to sign the petition. 

