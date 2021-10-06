Fine issued to bus driver obstructing Waterford disabled parking bay
A fine has been issued by Waterford Gardai to a bus obstructing a disabled parking bay.
Waterford Roads Policing Unit spotted the vehicle - which was also obstructing a cycle lane - this morning.
A €150 Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued to the driver.
It comes after a recent nationwide campaign to raise awareness of the challenges faced by disabled road and pavement users.
