Waterford Gardai stop motorist speeding in jeep and trailer
A jeep and trailer was stopped by Waterford Roads Policing Unit for speeding earlier today.
Gardai detected the jeep travelling at 112kph, when the speed limit for a vehicle towing a trailer on a motorway is 80kph.
The driver was issued with a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice.
Gardai posted about the stop through social media and urged citizens to #ArriveAlive.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.