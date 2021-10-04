Search

04/10/2021

Ten Waterford businesses take gold, silver and bronze at food awards

Ten Waterford businesses take gold, silver and bronze at food awards

Ten Waterford businesses take gold, silver and bronze at food awards

Reporter:

Reporter

Ten Waterford businesses have won gold, silver and bronze awards at the 2021 Blas na hEireann Food Awards. 

Ireland's biggest competition for quality produce is now in its fourteen year, with products entered for judging from every county in the country. 

Knockanore Cheddar, Planté, Pipin Pear, Viking Irish Drinks and Walsh's Bakehouse all won gold, with the latter winning Best in County as well.  

One silver award was received by Irish Gourmet Butter, along with Pipin Pear which also won bronze. Four others won bronze awards including Faithlegg Hotel Waterford Ireland, Woodstown Bay Shellfish Ltd as well as Glorious Sushi. 

The county's Barefoot Farm were also picked as Chef's Choice for their mixed leaves. 

The title of Supreme Champion was awarded to Wexford company Wild About. 

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media