Ten Waterford businesses take gold, silver and bronze at food awards
Ten Waterford businesses have won gold, silver and bronze awards at the 2021 Blas na hEireann Food Awards.
Ireland's biggest competition for quality produce is now in its fourteen year, with products entered for judging from every county in the country.
Knockanore Cheddar, Planté, Pipin Pear, Viking Irish Drinks and Walsh's Bakehouse all won gold, with the latter winning Best in County as well.
One silver award was received by Irish Gourmet Butter, along with Pipin Pear which also won bronze. Four others won bronze awards including Faithlegg Hotel Waterford Ireland, Woodstown Bay Shellfish Ltd as well as Glorious Sushi.
The county's Barefoot Farm were also picked as Chef's Choice for their mixed leaves.
The title of Supreme Champion was awarded to Wexford company Wild About.
