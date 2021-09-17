Death Notices for Waterford - September 17th, 2021

The late Mary Simmons (née Ryan)

The death has occurred of Mary Simmons (née Ryan) of Chelmsford, Essex & Glen Road, Tramore, Waterford.

Monday, 13th September, 2021. Sadly missed by her daughters Deborah and Amanda, son Jason, grandchildren, brothers Billy and Michael, sisters Betty, Theresa and Margaret, nieces, nephews. extended family, relatives and friends.

May Mary Rest in Peace

Private Cremation will take place in Essex.

The late Edward (Eddie) O'Regan

The death has occurred of Edward (Eddie) O'Regan of Kilmoyemoge East, Kilmeaden, Waterford.

Tuesday, 14th September 2021. Former Board Member of Kilmeaden Co-op

Predeceased by his loving wife Peggy (Keating). Sadly missed by his son John, daughters Claire, Laura, Ethel (Coleman) and Irene (Browne), his dear devoted partner Hilary, grandchildren Tara, Bethany, Cathal, Christopher, Daniel, Clíodhna and Cian, sister Noeleen (Kavanagh), brothers Michael & Patrick, sons-in-law and partner David, Liam and Sukhi; Avril, Danielle and families, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Also predeceased by his sister Maisie (Hassett).

May Eddie Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence on Friday from 5pm.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 1 pm in St. Nicholas Church, Ballyduff, Kilmeaden, Co. Waterford followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Eddie’s Funeral Mass will be available to view from 1pm on Saturday by following the link below:

EDDIE'S FUNERAL MASS LINK

Eddie’s funeral cortége will be leaving his residence on Saturday at approximately 12.40 pm en route to St. Nicholas' Church for Mass on arrival giving neighbours and friends an opportunity to pay their respects whilst socially distancing.

The late Michael (Mickey) Ferncombe

The death has occurred of Michael (Mickey) Ferncombe of London and formerly of 1B, Fr. Twomey'sRoad, Dungarvan, Waterford.

On Tuesday, 14th September 2021. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughter Susan, grandchildren Stacey and Shane, great-granddaughter Ariana, extended family and friends.

May he Rest in Peace.

Funeral arrangements later.

The late Bill Kennedy

The death has occurred of Bill Kennedy of Washington Street, Cork City, Cork / Lismore, Waterford.



On September 14th, 2021. Pre-deceased by his parents Billy and Nellie, sister Eileen and brother Gerard. Sadly missed by his brother Joe, sister Marian Hannon, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, relatives, former colleagues in the CSO, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing in Ryans Funeral Home, Lismore on Friday from 5pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to Saint Carthages Church, Lismore. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11am (50% capacity in the Church) followed by burial in Saint Carthages Cemetery, Lismore.

Bill's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following facebook page; Lismore Ballysaggart Mass Streaming

The late Breda Kavanagh (née Mahony)

The death has occurred of Breda Kavanagh (née Mahony) of Clonard Park, Waterford City, Waterford.

Wednesday 15th September 2021. Sadly missed by her loving husband Tommy, sons Stephen and Barry, daughters Amanda and Tracey, grandchildren Dylan, Rhiannon, Michaela, Alexia, Quinn and Ruairí, brother Michael, sisters Ann, Elizabeth, Mary and Carmel, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Breda Rest in Peace

Reposing in Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, on Friday from 5pm to 6pm for family and close friends.

Requiem Mass in St. Saviour's Church on Saturday at 10 am followed by burial in Kilbarry Cemetery.

Breda's Funeral cortège will be passing her residence, en route to St. Saviour's Church, at 9.40 am Saturday, giving neighbours and friends an opportunity to pay their respects whilst socially distancing.

The late Paul Fan

The death has occurred of Paul Fan of Hillcrest Grove, Butlerstown, Waterford.

Died on Wednesday 15th September 2021. Paul will be sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Sammy and Pauline, sisters Sylvia (Cantwell), Anna, Amy and Emma, brothers-in-law Ian, Justin and Ronan, uncles, aunts, nephews Ryan, Lewie, Alex, Max and Lee, nieces Rebecca and Robyn, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Paul rest in peace.

Paul will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Friday, 17th September, from 4.30pm until 6.30pm, Paul's removal will take place on Saturday, 18th September, from his home to Butlerstown Church arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery

To view Paul's Mass, please click link below at 9.55am on Saturday

https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/buttlerstown

No flowers Please, donations if desired to South East Regional Family Support Network by following the link https://www.peerfamilysupport. org/

The late Sr. Cecile de la Passion (Mary Agnes Donovan)

The death has occurred of Sr. Cecile de la Passion (Mary Agnes Donovan) of Little Sisters of the Poor, Ferrybank, Waterford.

Late of Glassealy, Co. Kildare. Died 16th September 2021 at the University Hospital Waterford

predeceased by her sister Sr. Patricia, Little Sisters of the Poor.

Deeply regretted by her community, brothers John & Liam, sister Lily, brother-in-law Andy, nieces, nephew, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Eternal Peace

Private Funeral Mass will take place Saturday in St. Joseph’s Home Chapel, Ferrybank followed by burial in Piltown Cemetery.

Sr. Cecile's Mass will be available to view from 10:30 am on Saturday by following the link below

Mass Link



