Culture Night in Waterford starts today

From today, Waterford will be celebrating all things cultural, creative and artistic as Culture Night 2021 is back.

The sixteenth edition of Culture Night starts from today, September 17th, 2021 and will celebrate all that makes up the richness and diversity of culture in Ireland today.

This years theme 'Come Together Again' aims to connect people to cultural activities locally and nationally promoting the belief that this rich and varied culture is alive, treasured and nurtures in people's lives, today and every day.

Here are a list of our events ❤️



They are beautiful and plentiful. We are grateful to be where we are right now in this very time @WaterfordPocket @WaterfordCounci @CultureNight @WaterfordLibs @WaterfordArts@Viking_Triangle pic.twitter.com/oppSarMp8c — Culture Night Waterford (@NightWaterford) September 15, 2021

A wide variety of events will be shown through a mix of online and in person shows with everything from performances from the De la Salle Scout Group Pipe Band to Arts Work at Garter Lane and thanks to the continued support of the Arts Council and Local Authorities across the island of Ireland, all activities are made available to the public free of charge.

For a full list of events and details visit the website here