Search our Archive

31/08/2021

Dangerous Jellyfish spotted on Waterford beaches

Dangerous Jellyfish spotted on Waterford beaches

Reporter:

Reporter

Beach goers and visitors are being warned of the highly dangerous Portuguese man o' war which have been spotted across beaches along the Waterford coast

Beach goers and visitors are being warned of the highly dangerous Portuguese man o' war Jellyfish which have been spotted washed up across beaches along the Waterford coast.

The Ardmore Coast Guard Unit have received numerous reports of the lethal species being washed up across various beaches in the county, and are warning people about the potential dangers of coming in contact with the animal, who's sting can be fatal if left untreated.

This species is responsible for up to 10,000 human stings in Australia each summer, and in many cases can lead to beach closures where massive numbers are washed up in beaches around the world, as the creatures stinging tentacles can grow up to 50m long and are capable of stinging, even when on land.

Ardmore Coast Guard Unit are advising people to be vigilant and be on the look out for the creatures if visiting beaches in the coming days and weeks.

EXPLAINER: What to expect from today's Covid-19 restrictions announcement?

New pairing serve up a treat on Big Breakfast Blaa radio show

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media