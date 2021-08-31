Dangerous Jellyfish spotted on Waterford beaches

Beach goers and visitors are being warned of the highly dangerous Portuguese man o' war which have been spotted across beaches along the Waterford coast
Beach goers and visitors are being warned of the highly dangerous Portuguese man o' war Jellyfish which have been spotted washed up across beaches along the Waterford coast.
The Ardmore Coast Guard Unit have received numerous reports of the lethal species being washed up across various beaches in the county, and are warning people about the potential dangers of coming in contact with the animal, who's sting can be fatal if left untreated.
This species is responsible for up to 10,000 human stings in Australia each summer, and in many cases can lead to beach closures where massive numbers are washed up in beaches around the world, as the creatures stinging tentacles can grow up to 50m long and are capable of stinging, even when on land.
Ardmore Coast Guard Unit are advising people to be vigilant and be on the look out for the creatures if visiting beaches in the coming days and weeks.
