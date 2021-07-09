IRELAND WEATHER: Plenty of sunny spells but heavy showers in Met Eireann forecast for the weekend

The latest weather forecast from Met Eireann for the weekend is for plenty of sunny spells with temperatures getting as high as 22 degrees but with heavy showers around too, particularly on Sunday.

According to the latest Met Eireann forecast, Friday will be mostly cloudy in southern counties with showery outbreaks of rain spreading northwards over Munster. Elsewhere across the country, there'll be long dry periods with some bright or sunny spells developing in places and just scattered showers. Maximum temperatures ranging from 16 degrees under the cloudier skies to 20 degrees in any prolonged sunny spells with mostly moderate southeast breezes.

Some showery bursts of rain over Munster and south Leinster early tonight but becoming drier. In Connacht, Ulster and north Leinster it will be mostly dry with clear spells. A humid and close night with lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees with light winds.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Saturday from Met Eireann is for a mix of sunny spells and a few passing showers for much of the day. However, during the evening there is the chance of some showery outbreaks of rain moving in across west Munster and Connacht. Fairly warm and humid on Saturday with maximum afternoon temperatures ranging 18 to 22 degrees in light southerly breezes.

Showery outbreaks of rain will extend nationwide on Saturday night with some heavy bursts possible. Minimum temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in moderate southerly winds.

According to Met Eireann the weather on Sunday will be a mix of sunshine and heavy showers. Across Munster, the showers may merge to give a more persistent spell of rain. Top temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees on Sunday, warmest in the east and northeast of the country with moderate south or southwest winds. Clear spells and well scattered showers on Sunday night. Minimum temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in light northwest breezes.

Monday will be a bright day with a mix of sunny spells and a few passing showers. Highest temperatures will range 17 to 21 degrees, warmest in the east of the country in moderate northwest breezes. Clear spells and just a few isolated showers on Monday night. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in moderate northwest winds.