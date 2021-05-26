Two Belfast brothers missing for twelve days located safe and well

Two Belfast brothers who have been missing for 12 days have been located safe and well

Patrick Horvath, aged five, and his brother Fabricio Horvath, aged eight, were located safe and well in the Thurles area of Tipperary yesterday afternoon.

Patrick and Fabricio have since been returned safely to Northern Ireland.

Three people, two women (50s, 30s) and one man (40s) were arrested under Section 17 Non-fatal Offences Against the Persons Act, 1997 and are currently detained at Templemore and Nenagh Garda Stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardai have thanked the public and media for their assistance in this matter.