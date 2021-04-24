Pill Road property in Carrick-on-Suir for sale in superb condition

Price: €160,000

1 The Terrace, Pill Road, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary

3 Bed, 1 Bath, 74 m², End of Terrace



Description

Sale Type: For Sale by Private Treaty

Overall Floor Area: 74 m²



1 The Terrace is a spacious three-bedroom house located just off the main N24 in Carrick on Suir town centre. The property has been maintained to a very high standard by its current owners. In recent years number 1 has been extended and renovated and enjoys double glazed PVC windows, gas central heating and a modern kitchen. On the ground floor, there is an entrance hallway, a large sitting/living room, kitchen and the main bathroom. Rising to the first floor there are three double bedrooms and a stira stairs leading to a fully floored attic space.

The property would make an ideal first-time buyer home, retirement home or investment property. The location of this property is one of its best selling points. Waterford city and Clonmel town are both just a 25mins drive and Carrick on Suir main street is a five minute walk. Dimensions & Details Ground floor Hallway 1.8x1.3m tiled floor Sitting room 4.5x5.4m laminate floor, curtains, open fire with cast iron fireplace Kitchen 2.6x3.6m tiled floor and walls, fully fitted kitchen units Main Bathroom 2.4x1.3m fully tiled, WC, WHB & power shower. First floor Landing 1.5x3.2m laminate floor Bedroom 1 4.5x2.6m laminate floor, curtains Bedroom 2 2.6x2.9m laminate floor, curtains Bedroom 3 2.4x3.6m laminate floor, curtains BER pending For further information or to request a viewing please contact Jeffrey Brophy on 051511333

Property Features

Gas central heating

PVC double glazed windows & doors

Recently renovated & extended

Stira stairs to fully floored attic

Superb condition