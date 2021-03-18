WATERFORD SHOPPERS: Food safety alert issued due to surprise ingredient in popular baking product

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued an allergen alert in respect of SuperValu Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix.

According to the FSAI statement issued on March 16: "Mustard was detected in the above batch of SuperValu Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix. However, mustard is not declared on the list of ingredients.

"This may make the affected batch unsafe for consumers who are allergic to or intolerant of mustard or its constituent."

The alert applies specifically to:

Product: SuperValu Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix

Pack Size: 285g

Best Before Date: March 1, 2022





