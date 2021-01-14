Drugs and cash seized in raid on South East house

Alprazolam tablets, with an estimated street value of €800, were recovered along with €555 in cash and a mobile phone when gardaí conducted a search of a house in the Bianconi Drive area of Clonmel on Wednesday.

A man in his mid 20s was arrested at the scene and was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Clonmel garda station.

The search was carried out by the gardai’s Clonmel District Drugs unit, assisted by the Community Policing Unit and members of Unit A.