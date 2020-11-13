New Waterford Council scheme to support businesses across the county
Waterford Council has launched the Economic Incentive Scheme
Waterford City and County Council has launched an Economic Incentive Scheme to encourage new business in the core retail areas of the city centre, Dungarvan, Tramore and across the county.
The Economic Incentive Scheme supports offered across the three strands include a Rates exemption for the first three years of operation, a tiered level of start-up funding totalling €6,000 alongside access to a range of soft supports from Waterford Local Enterprise Office and the Economic Development section of the Council.
The most extensive scheme to date is new to Waterford and expands on previous Retail Support Grants.
Businesses in the following areas are encouraged to take up the scheme:
- Cosmetics / beauty products
- Specialist health food shops
- Shoe shops
- Toy shops
- Hi-tech / high-end electronics
- Music shops
- Specialist (hobby) stores
- Artisan/craft shops
- Giftware/interiors/fashion businesses and shops
- High-end retail (globally scaled)
- Shops offering a unique experience.
Details of the scheme will be available on www.waterfordcouncil.ie and on all Council social media accounts.
