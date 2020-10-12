Comprehensive coverage of Budget 2021 live on RTÉ

RTÉ will deliver comprehensive coverage of Budget 2021 this Tuesday with extensive reporting and analysis across television, radio and online.



Television coverage of Budget 2021 begins on RTÉ One at 12.40pm as David McCullagh and Sharon Tobin present live coverage and analysis of the Budget speech right through the afternoon. There will be reaction from politicians, representatives bodies and organisations across the country via RTÉ 's network of regional studios. Members of the public in Laois and Cork will share their views, and Eileen Whelan will be getting the latest reaction from various interest groups in Dublin.

Live coverage of Dáil Éireann proceedings across the day including responses from the opposition will be broadcast on RTÉ News channel from 1pm.

RTÉ Radio 1 coverage of the budget speeches will be broadcast live on a special extended News at One with Bryan Dobson, beginning at 12.45pm until 3.30pm, featuring immediate reaction and analysis.

Join Drivetime with Sarah McInerney and Cormac Ó hEadhra budget panel from 4.30pm, with analysis of how the changes will affect workers and those in receipt of state benefits, and political reaction from across the spectrum in Dáil Éireann. The programme will also focus on how the changes announced in Budget 2021 will affect key areas in the lives of people throughout Ireland.

On RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta, Gormfhlaith Ní Thuairisg will present live coverage and analysis of Budget 2021 on Lá na Cáinaisnéise from 1.30pm. Panellists including finance expert Conall Ó Móráin, tax consultant Ciarán Ó Feinneadha, Dr Joe Barry, clinical professor in public health medicine Professor of Sociology Seán Ó Riain, journalist Áine Ní Chiaráin and Anna Heussaff from Friends of the Earth will analyse the implications and likely political fallout of the decisions announced, and hear reaction from representatives from across the political spectrum as well.

RTÉ.ie and the RTÉ News App will provide comprehensive online coverage and analysis including full Budget detail and reaction in English and as Gaeilge. RTÉ's news tracker will chart each development on this key day for every Irish household and business. Live streams from all of RTÉ's television and radio coverage will be available worldwide to users via RTÉ Player and RTÉ Radio Player.

Nuacht RTÉ will follow the live budget coverage directly on RTÉ One at 5.45pm. The Six One News will provide a comprehensive look at the Budget, a live interview with the Minister of Finance Paschal Donohoe and analysis from RTÉ correspondents along with reaction from politicians.

Later in the evening there will be also be budget news and reaction on the Nine O’Clock News with Sharon Ní Bheoláin, followed by the Prime Time Budget Special at 9.40pm presented by Miriam O’Callaghan. The programme will be analysing the effect of the measures on those workers most effected by Covid and will feature a debate between the Minister for Finance and opposition.

Nuacht TG4 at 7pm will have full updates and reaction from around the country. At 8pm, there will be further analysis and political reaction on7Lá presented by Máirín Ní Ghadhra.



On RTÉ Radio 1 from 10pm, The Late Debate with Katie Hannon will have a budget special, hearing from all parties and independent politicians along with representative groups to find out what the 2021 Budget will mean and what the reaction is to it.

On the morning after the budget, Claire Byrne will be joined by Minister for Finance and Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath in studio for what has become the annual Budget phone in special. Today with Claire Byrne invites listeners to phone in to speak to the ministers directly and ask them about their concerns as a result of Budget 2021.