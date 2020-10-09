LAST CALL: Submit your entry for the Smartphone Film Competition at Waterford festival

The annual Imagine Arts Festival has teamed up with Waterford Film Centre and is calling an all budding movie producers to get creative with their smartphone and submit a short film for the 2020 Smartphone Film Competition.

The competition is welcoming entries of all genres and styles with the only rule being that each film starts with the title 'Freedom is...'

There are two categories: a general category and one for young filmmakers under 18.

Entries can be emailed to waterfordfilmcentreinfo@gmail.com using WeTransfer, Google Drive or private YouTube/Vimeo links with the subject line Imagine Festival Smartphone Film Competition by October 16. You are also asked to include details of your name and the name of your film.

The short films from the finalists will be screened online for the Imagine Festival on October 25 and the winner will be announced with prizes awarded. In the general category, the winner will be awarded €250 and in the youth category the winner will be awarded €100.

Join the fun of the Imagine Arts Festival online from October 16-25 with virtual art tours, poetry readings, trad sessions and music gigs. Meet authors Doireann Ni Griofa and Sara Baume, playwrights Jim Nolan and Jimmy Murphy, and many more at the Waterford Writers Weekend. Plan your online festival at www.imagineartsfestival.com.