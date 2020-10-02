New ‘Covid-adapted’ support for brain injury carers in Waterford

Families are being urged to use new online resources to help them cope with the challenges of caring for an Acquired Brain Injury – which affects 10,000 people nationwide.

The new On With Life materials, developed by Acquired Brain Injury Ireland, provide carers with dedicated guidance, tips and peer support.

The new materials will be available online using video presentations, Zoom sessions and a downloadable manual – making the resources fully accessible during COVID-19.

The programme has been developed working with clinical psychologist, author and mental health advocate Dr. Eddie Murphy and will be rolled out via a series of video launches from October 15.

To sign up for these launch sessions, which will be presented by Dr. Murphy, carers are urged to go to https://www.abiireland.ie/ events/dreddiemurphy/

Dr. Murphy said caring for a person with an acquired brain injury is very difficult and accessing supports is even more difficult due to coronavirus.

“You can’t pour from an empty cup. The cost of caring without support in burnout. The struggle to balance competing roles can lead to stress, burnout, mental and physical health consequences. Engaging with support will greatly help with stress and benefit all of the family. The first step is always the hardest.”

“On With Life provides guidance for carers on keeping emotionally and physically healthy, on the role of caring and also an opportunity to become part of a virtual network and meet other people via Zoom to share experiences.”

Support Group Facilitator Dolores Gallagher encouraged families to find out more and get the benefit of these new services. “On With Life is open to family members of brain injury survivors and it has all been fully adapted for online use. Once the pandemic ends we will also return to developing regional peer groups which meet in person.”

“Acquiring a brain injury often results in a dramatically altered life at home, in work or in social settings. It also has an enormous impact on those who care for the person, they can be forgotten and greatly struggle with the challenges. However, On With Life will help carers with managing this psychologically and also to become part of a structured supportive network.”

An Acquired Brain Injury is an injury that has occurred after birth, in childhood or adulthood. 19,000 brain injuries happen in Ireland every year from causes including stroke, road traffic accidents, falls, assaults and brain tumours.

Acquired Brain Injury Ireland is headquartered in Dun Laoghaire in Dublin and has local services in 16 locations across the country including Cavan / Monaghan, Clare, Cork, Donegal, Dublin South / North & West, Kerry, Kilkenny / Tipperary, Limerick, Louth, Meath, Midlands (Offaly, Laois, Longford and Westmeath), Sligo, Waterford and Wexford.

The On With Life project was approved by Government with support from the Dormant Accounts Fund.