Waterford soccer player on Shamrock Rovers team to play AC Milan

Former Waterford and District soccer player Lee Grace will be on the Shamrock Rovers team that play the famous Italian side AC Milan in a UEFA Europa League qualifier match in Dublin this evening.

His former club Carrick United AFC has wished the defender the best of luck in the eagerly anticipated match that will take place in Tallaght Stadium. The kick-off is at 7pm and the match will be broadcast on RTE 2 and the RTE player with coverage starting at 6.30pm.

The 27 year-old Carrickbeg man will be defending the Shamrock Rovers goal from ace AC Milan strikers like Swedish star Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma will also be playing for AC Milan.

Lee Grace played with Wexford Youths and Galway United before joining Shamrock Rovers in July 2017. Last November, he helped Shamrock Rovers defeat Dundalk in the FAI Cup Final.